Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

