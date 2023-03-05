Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,399,000 after acquiring an additional 467,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.