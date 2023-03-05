Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.
Shares of HIBB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
