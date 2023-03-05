Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.