Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.76 on Friday. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

