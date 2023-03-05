Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HKMPY stock remained flat at $42.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.