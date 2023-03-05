Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $14.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

