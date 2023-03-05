HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMST. Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HMST stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

