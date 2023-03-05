HP Inc. (HPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

HP has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after buying an additional 153,296 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,360,841 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.