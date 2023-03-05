HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Karani Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 5.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in HubSpot by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 277,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

HUBS opened at $408.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.