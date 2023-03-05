HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.42. The company had a trading volume of 768,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,174. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

