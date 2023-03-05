Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Hudbay Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

