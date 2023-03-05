Huobi BTC Price Hits $23,037.23 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $897.75 million and $5,749.89 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $23,037.23 or 1.02649719 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

