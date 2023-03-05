Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. 7,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

