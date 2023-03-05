IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.7% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 489,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,392,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,965. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,496. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

