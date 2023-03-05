iExec RLC Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $143.26 million and $6.53 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00219718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,416.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.75408259 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,571,419.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

