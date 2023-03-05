iHeartMedia, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,622,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
