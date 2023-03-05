Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.4 %

IMVT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,860. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.