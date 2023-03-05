Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $608.79 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Immutable X has a market cap of $608.79 million and approximately $45.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

