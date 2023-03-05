Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Impac Mortgage stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,662. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned about 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.