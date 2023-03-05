Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Short Interest Update

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Inchcape in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inchcape in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of IHCPF stock remained flat at C$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of C$8.66 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

