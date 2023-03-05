IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $54,208.23 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

