Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. 5,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.