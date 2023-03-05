Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Infinera by 2,649.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,613 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,155 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Infinera by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,909,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,034 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

