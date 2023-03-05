Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.25. Infinite Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 520 shares.

Infinite Group Stock Up 28.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Infinite Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.