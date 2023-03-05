Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.86 ($8.60).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.75) to GBX 765 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 750 ($9.05) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Performance

Informa stock opened at GBX 671.40 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 695.40 ($8.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 600.46.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.