Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Increased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 155,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,859. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

