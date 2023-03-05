Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Innovotech Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

