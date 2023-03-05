Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Acquires $99,510.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ExlService Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EXLS opened at $165.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $171.60. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in ExlService by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Featured Articles
