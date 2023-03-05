Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $120,825.90 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DoorDash

A number of research analysts have commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

