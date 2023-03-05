Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

