Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Longbow Research currently has $18.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial downgraded Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Interface by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

