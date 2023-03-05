International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 168 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.03) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165.33 ($2.00).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

LON IAG opened at GBX 154.42 ($1.86) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7,721.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.07.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.