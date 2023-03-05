International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Posts Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in International General Insurance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in International General Insurance by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

