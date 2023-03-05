International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Releases Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.77.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $100,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Featured Stories

