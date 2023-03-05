International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on the stock.

International Personal Finance Price Performance

IPF stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.24. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 62.77 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.40 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £253.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

