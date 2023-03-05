Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRRHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Interroll from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Interroll in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of Interroll stock remained flat at $2,342.00 on Friday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,079.01 and a 12-month high of $2,342.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,252.71.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Read More

