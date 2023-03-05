Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.49. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.