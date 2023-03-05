Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 74,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,044,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $299.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

