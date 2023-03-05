Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $49.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

