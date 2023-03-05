Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 894.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 100,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.95 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

