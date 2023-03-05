Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 1,569,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,160.2 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVSBF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535. Investor AB has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.