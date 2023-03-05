Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 40,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13,795% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
Featured Articles
