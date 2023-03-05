Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 40,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 13,795% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

