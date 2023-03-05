Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 53,373 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,167 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

KRE stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

