IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $606.52 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $606.52 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

