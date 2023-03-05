IoTeX (IOTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $234.29 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $234.29 million and $6.16 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,449,298,077 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

