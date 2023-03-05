IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $529,137.30 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

