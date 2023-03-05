iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.70.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.82.

IQ opened at $7.70 on Thursday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

