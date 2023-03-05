iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Raised by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

