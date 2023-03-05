iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lifted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

