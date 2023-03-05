iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lcnb Corp’s Largest Position

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.6% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.